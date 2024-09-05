Six-year-old boy sexually assaulted by neighbour; locals attack cops, accused

NEW DELHI: A 6-year-old boy was “inappropriately touched” by his 35-year-old neighbour following which the police have lodged a sexual assault case under POCSO provisions and arrested the accused, an official said on Wednesday.

While arresting the accused, identified as Balram Dass alias Kalu, from the victim’s neighbourhood and bringing him to the police station, a large mob, also comprising women, gathered and attempted to attack the accused and even the police personnel who were escorting him.

Sharing details of the incident, DCP (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said a case was registered over the kidnapping of a 6-year-old boy on September 1 following a complaint by his mother after which the police initiated an investigation.

The boy was found on the same day by the family and brought to the police station. “He was medically examined at AIIMS hospital and later sent to Boys Care Home Lajpat Nagar. The boy or even his family did not allege any sexual assault at that time,” the DCP said.

On September 3, the boy’s statement was recorded before a judicial magistrate but nothing in regard to sexual assault was revealed by the boy. Later in the day, when he was taken before Child Welfare Counsellor (CWC), another statement by the boy was recorded.