Six-year-old boy sexually assaulted by neighbour; locals attack cops, accused

NEW DELHI: A 6-year-old boy was “inappropriately touched” by his 35-year-old neighbour following which the police have lodged a sexual assault case under POCSO provisions and arrested the accused, an official said on Wednesday.
While arresting the accused, identified as Balram Dass alias Kalu, from the victim’s neighbourhood and bringing him to the police station, a large mob, also comprising women, gathered and attempted to attack the accused and even the police personnel who were escorting him.
Sharing details of the incident, DCP (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said a case was registered over the kidnapping of a 6-year-old boy on September 1 following a complaint by his mother after which the police initiated an investigation.
The boy was found on the same day by the family and brought to the police station. “He was medically examined at AIIMS hospital and later sent to Boys Care Home Lajpat Nagar. The boy or even his family did not allege any sexual assault at that time,” the DCP said.
On September 3, the boy’s statement was recorded before a judicial magistrate but nothing in regard to sexual assault was revealed by the boy. Later in the day, when he was taken before Child Welfare Counsellor (CWC), another statement by the boy was recorded.
“The boy alleged inappropriate touching by one person and the CWC directed that the boy’s statement be re-recorded before the court. It will be done today. The boy has been restored to his parents,” the DCP said.
On Tuesday evening the police received a PCR regarding rape of a boy in the same locality. When police personnel reaced the scene, they found that the call had been made by the same boy’s family. The relatives of the minor alleged sexual assault against their neighbour Balram Dass after which the police took him into custody.
While bringing the accused to the police station, locals gathered in large numbers and attempted to attack the accused. However, police managed to escort him to safety.
Later, a crowd demanding action against the accused gathered at the Govindpuri police station. Senior officers reached the scene and pacified the mob by assuring strict action against the accused.