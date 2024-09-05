Traffic snarls, waterlogging after rain in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Rains in the national capital on Wednesday led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many parts as the city saw a four-degree temperature drop accompanied by pleasant winds and overcast skies throughout the day.

As per the weather department, Ayanagar recorded 50 mm rainfall over a three-hour period between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Narela recorded 34.5 mm of rainfall, while Safdarjung, the city’s primary weather station, recorded 7.2 mm. Ridge recorded 11.8 mm, Delhi University recorded 20 mm and Lodi Road recorded 4.4 mm, according to the IMD.

The Delhi Traffic Police informed people about traffic disruptions and road diversions through its posts on X, advising commuters to take alternate routes due to waterlogging in several areas.

“Traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from Safdarjung Hospital towards Dhaula Kuan due to heavy waterlogging near Satya Niketan Bus Stand. Kindly plan your journey accordingly,” the traffic police said in a post on X.

In another post, shared with a video of a road submerged in water, the police said, “Traffic is affected on GTK Road due to waterlogging in front of GTK Depot. Kindly plan your journey accordingly.”