2020 Delhi communal riots were premeditated: Prosecution

NEW DELHI: As a Delhi Court on Thursday commenced hearing the arguments on charges related to the 2020 Delhi communal riots conspiracy case, the prosecution stated that the clashes were “strategically organised”, with women positioned at the forefront.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad submitted evidence, including WhatsApp conversations, to substantiate claims that the riots were “premeditated.”

He highlighted to Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma Court that during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), women positioned at the forefront, while the accused were the planners behind the scenes.

The prosecution’s case includes charges against several prominent individuals, including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar, and Natasha Narwal. The Delhi Police have invoked provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against these individuals.

Arguments on the charges began after the Delhi Police confirmed that the investigation against all the accused was complete. However, some of the accused, including Safoora Zargar and Asif Iqbal Tanha, had earlier filed applications requesting the court to disclose the status of the investigation.

They contended that the defense should not be required to present its arguments until the prosecution’s investigation is fully concluded. The accused also raised concerns that the prosecution might file additional chargesheets to address any gaps in the investigation revealed during the defense’s arguments. The court is set to continue hearing on Friday.