Delhi HC upholds Tihar’s decision on AAP MP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has upheld a decision by Tihar Jail authorities, rejecting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sandeep Pathak’s request to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail.

The court cited concerns over Pathak’s previous conduct during a past visit, where he made political statements after meeting Kejriwal.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna criticised Pathak’s behaviour during his earlier visit, stating that he acted as Kejriwal’s “agent or spokesperson,” which is a violation of the Delhi Prison Rules.

“.....he (petitioner) was more like in an agent or spokesperson and his statements cannot be held to have been made by him in exercise of free right to speech and expression or violative of reasonable restrictions imposed by DPR,” the court said.

Pathak had approached the court to challenge the Tihar Jail’s April 24 decision, which denied his request for a physical meeting with Kejriwal. Jail authorities cited that his previous visit had breached Rule 587 of the Prison Rules, which prohibits such political statements.