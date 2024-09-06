Delhi metro ticket issuer terminated over cheating customer

NEW DELHI: A ticket operator at the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation was removed from services following a video that went viral in which he was seen returning less amount to a customer, officials said on Thursday.

A video was circulating regarding an act of financial mishandling by a ticket office machine (TOM) operator at the Nirman Vihar Metro Station, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) posted in a post on social media platform X.

Upon receiving the complaint, the DMRC took immediate cognizance of the matter and after a thorough investigation, the concerned employee was identified as a contractual operator employed by an agency, it said.

A penalty under the ‘service deficiency memo’ clause of the contract was imposed on the contractor.

Subsequently, the operator was also removed from services with immediate effect, the DMRC said. The DMRC personnel have been instructed to closely monitor and conduct surprise checks at counters.