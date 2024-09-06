Delhi

Former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns from AAP, joins Congress

The Seemapuri MLA joined the Congress in the presence of KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera at AICC in New Delhi.
Aam Admi party leader Rajendra Pal Gautam join Congress party at AICC in New Delhi on Friday.
NEW DELHI: Former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned from AAP on Friday, saying he wanted to intensify the struggle for social justice.

The Seemapuri MLA joined the Congress in the presence of KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera at AICC in New Delhi.

Gautam said in a post in Hindi on X, "I am resigning from the membership and all posts of AAP in order to accelerate the struggle for social justice and participation of the Bahujan Samaj in all sectors."

Gautam resigned as social welfare minister in October 2022 after he kicked off a political storm over his alleged remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses.

Rajendra Pal Gautam

