Idol immersion in Yamuna banned ahead of festivals

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Pooja celebrations , the DPCC has prohibited the immersion of idols in the Yamuna and other water bodies. The violators would have to pay a hefty fine of Rs 50,000, the DPCC order read.

As per the order, local civil bodies have been tasked with creating temporary immersion sites or artificial ponds near residential areas.

In 2019 and 2021, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) issued directives, prohibiting idol immersion in Ganga and its tributaries, specifying that violators will have to pay Rs 50,000 as environmental compensation.

“The Delhi Police and municipal bodies will work together to enforce these guidelines and take action against illegal idol-making operations,” the DPCC order stated. DPCC further directed the officials to monitor vehicles carrying prohibited idols.

“Violators of the guidelines will face fines of up to Rs. 50,000, with continued non-compliance potentially resulting in penalties ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,00,000,” the order stated.

Through these directives, which are meant for eco-friendly idol immersion during festivals like Ganeshotsav and Durga Puja, the DPCC intends to prohibit the contamination of water bodies with plaster of paris (PoP).

Meanwhile, the public is advised to use designated immersion sites and encourage immersion in temporary or artificial ponds.

Decanted water from such immersions should be repurposed for gardening, and biodegradable materials should be composted.

The immersion of idols in water bodies during these festivals has led to significant pollution, with toxic chemicals used in idols--including mercury, zinc oxide, chromium, lead, and cadmium--leaching into the water, harming aquatic life and potentially causing serious health issues in humans, it added.