L-G approves creation of 3,247 posts in prisons department

NEW DELHI: Delhi L-G VK Saxena on Thursday approved the creation of more than 3,200 posts in the Delhi prisons department and directed the officials to fill them within six months, Raj Niwas officials said.

The 3,247 posts include superintendent, deputy superintendent, assistant superintendent, head warder, head matron, warder, section officer, accounts officer, assistants and drivers, they said.

The Lieutenant Governor also approved the restructuring of the prison cadre and instructed that timely promotion of staff be ensured so that they are motivated, they added.

The new posts include appointments in groups A, B and C of different cadres such as jail, technical and ministerial in the prisons department, the officials said. They will be deputed in various jails of the prisons department -- Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini.

The posts were created following due process, with the prisons department first proposing their creation by factoring in shortages as well as future requirements before getting those vetted by the administrative reforms department. Financial implications for the posts were then ascertained and concurred to by the finance department, the officials said.

Following this, a meeting was held on August 7 and the proposal to create these posts moved for approval on August 21. Thereafter, the lieutenant governor approved the proposal with the additional direction that the posts be filled within six months, the officials added.