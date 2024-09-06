Real-time drone monitoring, special task force part of Winter Action Plan: Gopal Rai

NEW DELHI: Real-time drone monitoring of pollution hotspots and the creation of a special task force to check the air quality will be the part of 21-point Winter Action Plan, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

“This year, for the first time, we will be using drones to monitor pollution at 13 major hotspots across Delhi. A special task force will also be formed to tackle air pollution more effectively. These measures are part of our 21-point plan to ensure a cleaner winter for the residents of Delhi,” Rai said at a press conference.

The winter action plan will focus on key issues such as vehicular pollution, dust, stubble burning, and industrial emissions, among others, Rai said. Each department involved has been given specific tasks and has been directed to submit its action plan by September 12.

In addition to drone monitoring and task force creation, the plan also outlines measures such as promoting work-from-home policies, preparing for the odd-even vehicle scheme, and exploring the possibility of inducing artificial rain to settle pollutants.

The government has also committed to upgrading its Green War Room and Green Delhi App, used for real-time pollution monitoring and citizen complaints, he said.