Teachers hold demonstration against NEP, paper leak; detained

NEW DELHI: Around 30 teachers were detained by police in Mandi House area as they assembled for a unity march protesting against various issues such as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, exam paper leaks, and the “dilution of reservation policies” in educational institutions.

Marking Teachers’ Day, multiple university associations, both at the central and state levels, had called for a joint protest involving students and teachers. The march was planned to move from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar.

However, according to a senior police officer, the group was detained after attempting to move towards the Embassy area. “They were allowed to protest but once they headed towards the Embassy area, we had no choice but to detain them. Protestors at Jantar Mantar were allowed to continue,” said the officer.

Federation of Central University Teachers Associations president Moushumi Basu alleged that despite the police promising to transport them to Jantar Mantar, they were taken to Kapashera Police Station, near the Gurugram border.

Meanwhile, student groups from several universities, including Jawaharlal Nehru University, Ambedkar University, and Delhi University, continued the protest at Jantar Mantar.