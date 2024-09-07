Admit seven students as per DU seat allocation: HC tells St Stephen’s College

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed St. Stephen’s College to admit seven students who were allocated seats through Delhi University’s admission process. The HC decision followed petitions from students who argued that their admissions were not completed in time despite securing seats in the BA Economics (Hons) and BA Programme courses.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, while delivering the verdict, emphasised that the college must adhere to DU’s seat allocation system. “As the university’s seat calculation remains valid, the college is instructed to admit the petitioning students according to the seat allocation policy from the previous academic year. This will allow them to join classes after completing the formalities as per rules,” the HC said.

The petitioners contended that, despite being allotted seats by DU, their admissions were left incomplete. The college, however, opposed the university’s common seat allocation system, saying it could only admit students within its sanctioned capacity.

The HC had previously granted provisional admission to six students, acknowledging that they had successfully cleared the CUET exam. The HC noted these students, despite their merit, were left uncertain about their future. But the college challenged this order before a division bench, which temporarily barred the students from attending classes. Another student approached the HC, seeking admission under ‘single girl child quota’, which reserves one seat in each programme for eligible candidates.