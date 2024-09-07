BJP alleges financial irregularities in three govt-run universities in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, has accused the AAP government of financial irregularities in three universities established by the state.

These are Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), Delhi Teachers’ University, and Delhi Sports University. Gupta alleged that these institutions touted as part of the AAP’s educational reforms, have failed and become a breeding ground for corruption.

He claimed the much-publicised “education revolution” has been a sham, depriving the youth of Delhi of real opportunities. Gupta threw down the gauntlet to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, challenging him to a public debate, stating that the AAP’s “education kranti” is merely a façade for looting public funds.

Focusing on the DSEU, which was announced in February 2020, Gupta alleged that after receiving UGC approval, the Kejriwal government bypassed standard recruitment procedures involving UPSC and DSSSB, leading to what he termed a “recruitment scam.” He further claimed that political appointees were brought in at the university with disproportionately high salaries.

The BJP leader pointed to a consultant scam involving a major private player, asserting that Rs 250 crore had been wasted on questionable services between 2020 and 2023. Gupta demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities.

Highlighting the deteriorating condition of the DSEU, Gupta said the institution is severely lacking in basic infrastructure, including labs, water, and electricity. He added that the university is understaffed, with only 85 non-teaching staff members across 23 campuses when 1,700 are required by UGC standards, and just 500 out of 1,600 teaching positions filled.