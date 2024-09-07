Delhi: 19-year-old arrested for robbing jeweller

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has nabbed a 19-year-old youth wanted in connection with heist and murder of a jeweller in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Ajay Ohlyan, hails from Haryana’s Rohtak district and had allegedly shot dead the jewellery shop owner during the robbery last month. Two others, including the shop owner’s brother and a security guard, were injured in the incident that took place on August 23.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manoj C stated that on Wednesday night, they received specific intelligence indicating that Ohlyan, a prime suspect, would be in Rohini’s Sector 34 around midnight.

Acting on this tip-off, a police team was quickly dispatched. After a brief confrontation, Ohlyan was apprehended, and a semi-automatic pistol with three live rounds was recovered.

Following his arrest, police conducted further raids across various locations in Delhi and Haryana in an attempt to capture his associates and trace the origin of the weapon. However, his accomplices managed to escape their hideouts before the raids.

“All information about the incident and the accused has been shared with Rajasthan police,” added the DCP.