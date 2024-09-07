Delhi HC denies bail to Premoday Khakha’s wife in minor’s rape case

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court on Friday refused to grant bail to Seema Rani Khakha, wife of suspended Delhi government officer Premoday Khakha, who is accused of repeatedly raping a minor girl and impregnating her.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, who presided over the hearing, stated that the case “strikes at the root of trust between two families,” and that the potential for witness tampering could not be ruled out at this stage.

Premoday Khakha, who allegedly committed the assaults between November 2020 and January 2021, was arrested in August 2023 and remains in judicial custody. The victim, a minor, is reportedly the daughter of a family acquaintance of the accused.

Seema Rani Khakha, who is also facing charges, is accused of facilitating the crime by administering medication to the victim in an attempt to terminate her pregnancy. The prosecution argued that she played an “active role” in the crime.

Both Khakha and his wife were arrested after the victim provided her statement to authorities. The case has been filed under the stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code. The probe continues as the couple remains in judicial custody.