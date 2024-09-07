Delhi L-G extends services of ITI instructors

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the start of academic session at ITIs, Delhi L-G VK Saxena approved extension of services of 229 contractual Craft Instructors for another year due to lack of permanent trainers at the institutes.

“Delhi LG, VK Saxena has approved extension of services of 229 contractual Craft Instructors (CCI) for another year with effect from 01.08.2024 to 31.07.2025 in the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) of Delhi. These employees are engaged on a contract basis in various ITIs of Delhi,” the instructions released from the Raj Niwas read.

Officials said Saxena has given the nod for this extension of one year on the request of the Department of Training & Technical Education (TTE) for the academic session 2024-25.

“These Craft Instructors will perform their duties in the Government Industrial Training Institutes of Delhi. The early re-engagement of these 229 CCIs becomes vital for the timely management of classes of senior and junior trainees in all the 19 Government ITIs of Delhi,” officials said.