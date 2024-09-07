Delhi Waqf Board case: Court extends AAP MLA Amanatullah’s custody

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has extended the custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan by three more days as part of an ongoing money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board and illegally leasing its properties.
The extension investigation led by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). follows an application by the ED, which initially sought ten additional days to further interrogate Khan.
Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted the shorter extension after hearing arguments from both sides. ED’s counsel stated that Khan needs to be confronted with additional witnesses and documents. The agency also highlighted the challenge of translating witness statements, as Khan claims to understand only Hindi and not English.
The ED further argued that Khan is a key figure in the case, while several co-accused are already in custody. “Apart from the recovered diary, there are crucial witnesses and multiple FIRs related to the Waqf Board and the Arms Act,” the ED counsel noted.
The court questioned the necessity of repeated interrogations, asking, “If the accused is evasive, what more can be achieved by questioning him again?” In response, the ED’s counsel insisted, “He may be evasive, but it is our duty to thoroughly investigate and bring the case to a logical conclusion.”
Khan’s lawyer countered by stating that his client has no connection to the disputed property at the center of the investigation. He emphasised the lack of evidence and questioned the need for further custody, highlighting that Khan has already been interrogated for extended periods on previous occasions.
However, the judge extended Khan’s custody by three days.