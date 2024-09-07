Delhi Waqf Board case: Court extends AAP MLA Amanatullah’s custody

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has extended the custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan by three more days as part of an ongoing money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board and illegally leasing its properties.

The extension investigation led by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). follows an application by the ED, which initially sought ten additional days to further interrogate Khan.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted the shorter extension after hearing arguments from both sides. ED’s counsel stated that Khan needs to be confronted with additional witnesses and documents. The agency also highlighted the challenge of translating witness statements, as Khan claims to understand only Hindi and not English.