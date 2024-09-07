Ice-cream vendor shot in the head, critical in attack by bike-borne men in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old ice-cream vendor was shot at in the head by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area, an officer said on Friday, adding that a manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused.

The officer said that the victim, identified as Vijay Maurya, is said to be in critical condition. Initial investigations suggest the attackers intended to intimidate a man named Jagdish, alias Jagga. However, when they fired, the bullet missed its target and struck the ice-cream vendor.

Sharing the details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said that on Thursday at 10:26 p.m., a police control room (PCR) call was received at Govindpuri police station regarding firing and head injury inflicted by bike-borne assailants.

Responding to the call, a police team arrived at the scene where the caller informed them that two men on a motorcycle had opened fire, striking an ice-cream vendor in the head.

“The victim, Vijay Maurya, was immediately taken by the PCR van to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he is currently in critical condition,” said DCP Deo.

The officer added that the victim had been selling ice cream from a cart at the same location for the past two years and temporarily living in an ice-cream storage unit at DDA Flats, Govindpuri. His permanent residence is in Jagdishpura town Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district.