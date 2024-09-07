Sounds of South
Music has no language; it strikes a chord with the heart and helps build a community; it’s a universal force that unites people, allowing them to connect beyond words. It is almost like magic, making people from diverse socio-cultural backgrounds groove to the same sounds, transcending the barriers of societal living.
‘South Side Story,’ a two-day festival in Delhi, beautifully captured this essence, evoking a sense of community through the rich regional flavours and rhythms of southern India. “This is not just a concert—it’s a festival,” says Nisha Narayanan, Chief Operating Officer and the visionary behind ‘South Side Story.’
Focussing on independent music from southern India, the festival showcased 11 artistes and bands experimenting with quintessentially southern sounds. Over two days, the lineup featured fresh and experimental works from artistes, including Khatija Rahman, Nithya Mammen, TM Krishna, Sean Roldan and Friends, Sithara Krishnakumar’s Project Malabaricus, Agam, Thaikkudam Bridge, Arivu and his band, Job Kurian, and Maalavika Sundar. Many of these artistes were performing in Delhi for the first time after touring globally.
“As cultural evangelists, this festival is an important part of our work,” says Narayanan. She adds, “From two artists in the first edition of ‘South Side Story’ to 11 in this sixth edition, we’ve come a long way in supporting independent music. Why independent music? Because, unlike commercial compositions, there are no rigid boundaries in independent music. It is free and better reflects the spirit of our time.”
TMS attended South Side Story to interview the artistes and explore how Delhi embraced this fusion of southern Indian culture.
Sensory experiences
Entering the KD Jadhav Hall at ITO, attendees were greeted with sandalwood tika and coconut water — a soothing respite from Delhi’s heat and humidity, setting the tone for the immersive experience ahead. Regional food stalls offered delicacies from big names like Mahabelly and Naivedyam, alongside local favorites such as Soul Food, Tee Point, Billi Hu, and South Side Habits. These culinary delights added an authentic flavour to the event, complemented by a bar area to get the south side party started.
Soul Food, a pop-up by Swati and Vaibhav—two young professionals from Bengaluru, now based in Delhi—offered home-cooked local snacks. Vaibhav says, “The biryani we have here is different from what is found in Delhi. I call it the no-nonsense biryani, with chicken directly from the farm and specially sourced rice. The same goes for the Andhra chilli chicken on the menu, prepared with no additives and uniquely spiced with traditional flavours, best accompanied by a glass of beer.” Street-side snacks, popular in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu were also available, offering a fresh variety of tastes, perfect for Delhiites eager to explore new flavours.
The attendees were a diverse mix — South Indians living and working in Delhi, and North Indians curious to experience the southern culture. “It’s always a mixed gathering,” says Narayanan. “Even on OTT platforms today, there’s a huge growth in content from the South. People want regional stories, new perspectives, and are eagerly consuming content in Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages with subtitles.”
Ishika, a media professional based in Delhi, attended the festival with her husband and four-year-old daughter. She remarked, “My husband is from the South, so this is a great occasion for our family to enjoy and bond. Even if I don’t fully understand the language, the music is relatable and a refreshing break from the soundscapes that dominate the capital.”
A dialogue of genres
If Sean Roldan and Friends brought freestyle, fun, and playful rock and roll sounds to the stage, then Agam introduced the audience to Carnatic rock. Aditya Kashyap, the bassist in Agam, says, “The first time we performed in Delhi, I don’t think the audience fully understood it — it was their first exposure to Carnatic music. Many people who call North India home have been introduced to classical music through Agam. Most of us in the band went to college together, and many of us have training in Carnatic music, so it feels natural for us to bring new influences to this traditional art form.”
TM Krishna, a Carnatic vocalist, adds, “It is very important that different musical forms intersect. Unfortunately, we often remain in silos. Festivals like South Side Story, which offer a platform for independent music to reach the masses, not only allow for the discovery of new music but also create a dialogue between different forms. When all these repertoires come together on stage, they interact with one another, as the stage and audience are shared. This kind of dialogue is especially important for classical music forms, which are rarely challenged by audience unfamiliar with the form.”
‘South Side Story’ provided a necessary platform for the evolution of music. Krishna continues, “Through spaces like this, classical forms move beyond protectionism to communication. Here, all the preconceived notions about the form — such as it being for a certain class, age group, or expert group—are removed. The chatter melts away, and the music shines.”
The temporary but powerful sense of community formed through festivals like ‘South Side Story’ makes one softer, and respectful of differences, and shows that there is joy in diversity. Krishna comments, “Most experiences are temporary. The question is, what are we doing with that temporary sensation?
That lies with the audience. Maybe they will take the experience home and try to figure out what’s going on. The seeking has to be there.”