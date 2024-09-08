Electoral rolls revision in Delhi to begin next month: CEO

NEW DELHI: The preparations for forthcoming Delhi assembly elections, due for next year, officially started as the Chief Electoral Office announced the exercise of special summary revision of the voter list on Saturday, which will be taken up from next month onwards.

As part of the special summary revision, house-to-house verification exercise is being conducted across the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi in which Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be visiting the homes of the people to verify elector details and assist in filling up relevant forms, the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi said.

The house-to-house verification started in August will continue till October 18, officials said. The Election Commission of India has ordered that the electoral roll of NCT of Delhi be updated with reference to January 1, 2025 as the qualifying date by conducting a special summary revision of the electoral rolls, the office of CEO, Delhi said.

According to the special summary revision schedule of the CEO, Delhi, the integrated roll will be published on October 29. Claims and objections regarding it will be received till November 28 that will be disposed of by December 24.

The final publication date of the electoral roll is January 6, 2025. Appealing to the people of Delhi to take part in the exercise, the CEO office said having the electoral photo identity card (EPIC) was not enough to vote, they also have to be on the updated voter list.

During the house to house verification exercise, voters will need to verify their existing electoral details during the visits of BLOs. If any modification like address update, correction, issuance of replacement EPIC, PWD marking, linking of mobile number is required, voters will have to fill Form-8, said the CEO’s office.

Those who complete 18 years of age by October 1, 2024, and also those who will attain 18 years age till January 1, 2025, need to fill Form-6 to become voters during the revision exercise.

Prospective electors (completing 18 years between January 2, 2025 to October 1, 2025) will also fill Form-6 during the summary revision. These advance applications will be processed in the respective quarter, it said.