Land-for-job scam: Court to take cognisance of ED’s chargesheet next week

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court is set to take cognisance of a supplementary chargesheet filed against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, his son and ex-Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and eight others in the alleged land-for-jobs scam next week.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne, after reviewing the case on Saturday, scheduled the hearing for next week, stating no further clarification was needed from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering angle of the alleged scam.

The court is likely to take cognisance on September 13. The ED had submitted the final report on August 6, marking a key development in the ongoing investigation.

The chargesheet also includes the names of Lallan Chaudhary, Hazari Rai, Dharmender Kumar, Akhileshwar Singh, Ravinder Kumar, Late Lal Babu Rai, Sonmatia Devi, Late Kishun Dev Rai, and Sanjay Rai.

The case relates to ‘Group D’ appointments made in the West Central Zone of the Railways based in Jabalpur, MP during Prasad’s tenure as Union Railway Minister (2004-2009) in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo’s family or associates, according to officials.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case on May 18, 2022, against Prasad and 15 others, including his wife, two daughters, and unidentified public servants and private people.

In October last year, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and daughter RJD MP Misa Bharti in the case which is being probed by the CBI.

