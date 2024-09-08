Nursing associations demand biometric verification ahead of NORCET exam

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET), which will be held on September 15, nursing associations of central hospitals have raised “credibility issues” over the exam that AIIMS, Delhi, conducts.

The Indian Professional Nurses’ Association (IPNA) has written to the institute’s director to ensure an “impartial recruitment drive.”

TNIE was the first to report on NORCET 2023 paper leak. “...central government hospitals were previously responsible for conducting their own exams for selecting nursing personnel. However, due to their inability to conduct the exams fairly, the opportunity was given to AIIMS to ensure a transparent and merit-based selection process.

“A recent identity drive conducted by one of the central government hospitals has revealed a shocking truth. It was found that some identities were fake, and the written exam, biometric data, and the person who joined the hospital were all different. This incident has raised serious doubts about the credibility of the NORCET exams,” the association said.

“Considering the implications of this incident, we are worried about the future of our healthcare professionals who have left other opportunities and are still studying for NORCET. The upcoming NORCET exams on September 15 should be a model for all of India, ensuring transparency and fairness,” it added The IPNA has demanded a biometric verification for the provisionally eligible list for the NORCET exams and joining candidates biometric verification with photos.

“Publish the final list only after biometric verification and identify drive. Conduct biometric verification of all NORCET exams previously conducted by AIIMS in the past and conducted an identity drive. Take strict action against any individuals found to have used fake identities, including but not limited to,” the association demanded.It also asked to make the biometric verification process a mandatory step for writing exam and joining process for all future NORCET exams.