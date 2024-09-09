Congress-AAP talks make headway for Haryana tie-up

NEW DELHI: After hitting hurdles earlier, the Congress-AAP seat-sharing talks before the Haryana assembly polls appear to be moving towards fruition.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, hinting at a breakthrough on Sunday, said both the parties are working to seal an alliance.

Earlier in the day, Chadha said both the parties are trying to forge an alliance by keeping aside their aspirations. The AAP leader said that while they are yet to reach a consensus in seat-sharing, the talks are progressing in a “positive” direction. He, however, added that the AAP will not proceed with the alliance “if there is no win-win situation.”

According to sources, the talks had come to impasse ealier as AAP considered certain assembly seats “non-negotiable.” The party is keen on at least one seat in the Kurukshetra region as well as the Kalayat seat.

The last date for filing nominations for the Haryana elections is September 12. The polling will be held on October 5.

“The talks are happening in a positive atmosphere. Both the parties are working towards contesting the elections together, prioritising unity and the demands of the people, while setting aside individual party and candidate aspirations,” Chadha told media.

The MP, however, refused to divulge details of the seat-sharing talks held so far. “A ball-by-ball commentary cannot be done on the seat-sharing arrangement. Both the parties have the desire and hope to form an alliance,” he added.