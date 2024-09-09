'Eat Street' of India at Pride Plaza Hotel

NH44, India’s longest highway, stretches from the foothills of the Himalayas in Srinagar to the southern tip of the peninsula at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. This 4,115-kilometre route traverses some of the country’s most scenic landscapes, passing through the fertile plains of the Ganges in Uttar Pradesh and the arid regions of central India via Gwalior, before heading southwards through the Deccan plateau’s cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and later through the temple town of Madurai.

As one drives along this highway, one can stop to relax and enjoy local delicacies in the 11 states it crosses. In a nod to this culinary journey, we explore the flavours of NH44 not on the road but at Pride Plaza Hotel’s ‘Highway to Taste: NH44 Festival’. The recently-concluded festival showcased dishes from many states along the highway, including Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

The dhaba ambience

Highways in India are renowned for dhabas that serve delicious, affordable local dishes, and Café Pride’s entrance replicated this rustic atmosphere. A black carpet that mimicked a highway greeted us. Semi-circular milestone markers, showing the names and distances of various states, added to the ambience. Colourful tyres and truck placards further enhanced the roadside vibe, while staff dressed in traditional attire added a touch of authenticity to the dhaba-like setup.