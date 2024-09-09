Four open fire outside nightclub in Delhi's Shahdara, one held

NEW DELHI: The police apprehended a 30-year-old man after a group of four men allegedly opened fire outside a nightclub in Delhi’s Shahdara, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 12:59 am on Saturday when a distress call was made reporting gunshots outside Kanch Club, located in the Jhilmil industrial area.

A police team found two live rounds and eight empty shell casings lying on the road near the nightclub, according to a senior officer. The police also noted two bullet impacts on the club’s entrance.

According to the complaint filed by the nightclub’s bouncer, four men arrived at the club around 11:45 pm on Friday. Two of the men brandished firearms and fired shots at the bouncer before fleeing in the direction of Vivek Vihar.

CCTV footage shows the men arriving at the club fully armed. Three of the assailants stormed into the club, while one remained outside, intimidating the bouncers and forcing them to kneel. Moments later, two attackers began firing several rounds into the air before fleeing the scene. Reports indicate that over a dozen shots were fired.

Eyewitnesses said that a female bouncer was held at gunpoint, with one of the attackers placing a firearm to her head. Initial investigations suggest the motive behind the attack was the club’s refusal to pay extortion money. However, it also indicates that the incident stemmed from the assailants being denied free entry to the club earlier that night.

An FIR was registered, and one suspect, Shahrukh, was held. Police have also identified two other suspects.