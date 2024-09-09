House divided forever

One of the biggest muncipal bodies in the world, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) provides civic services to over 20 million Delhiites. For the past few years, it has become a victim of the power tussle between the BJP and the AAP. Their political tug-of-war has tied its hand in taking and implementing crucial decisions, especially the financial ones. This has resulted in abysmally poor public service delivery.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on September 4 finally held the long-awaited and crucial polls to elect members of its 12 ward committees. At the end of the day-long process, which went smoothly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came out on top, winning seven of the 12 zones, edging past the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which won in the remaining five zones. The Congress, which has just nine councillors in the house, drew a blank in the elections.

Despite the smooth conduct of the polls, much drama had unfolded the day before the elections. On Tuesday, Mayor Shelly Oberoi refused to appoint the presiding officers for the elections. Oberoi said that the election notice was issued by the commissioner on August 28 and received by the municipal councillors, including herself, later that evening. The notice scheduled the polling for September 4, with August 30 as the deadline for filing nominations, leaving just one clear day in between. She pointed out that according to Section 30 of the Representation of the People Act, there should be a minimum of seven days for submitting nominations from the date of the notice. “While the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act doesn’t specify this, the provisions of the People’s Representation Act should guide us, especially regarding the minimum time for filing nominations,” she emphasised.

However, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar cited powers in the MCD Act and a Union home ministry notification to order that the polls be held as scheduled. In his order, Kumar said, “In the larger public interest and in order to preserve the democratic spirit of the municipal body and in exercise of power conferred under section 487 of Delhi Municipal Corporation Act along with notification issued on Oct 1966 by Union home ministry, the lieutenant governor has directed that the aforesaid elections be conducted as per schedule notified by the MCD commissioner. Further, the deputy commissioners of the zones shall perform functions and duties of presiding officers in the interest of free and fair elections.”