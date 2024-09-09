Keep quiet, BJP tells Brij Bhushan as poll temperature peaks

NEW DELHI: Amid heat and dust over Haryana Assembly polls, the BJP has reportedly advised Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), to refrain from making frequent statements about wrestlers that could escalate tensions ahead of the polls.

Singh’s recent remarks, including controversial statements about wrestlers and allegations of a conspiracy by Congress, have drawn criticism. Singh, who has faced accusations of sexual harassment from prominent athletes like Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, has claimed these allegations are part of a Congress-driven plot.

He claimed that Phogat and Punia were manipulated by Congress, particularly as Phogat joined the party.

Sources said the BJP central leadership has had to respond to the growing controversy and reportedly instructed Singh to avoid further inflammatory remarks, particularly those involving athletes. The move follows the BJP’s decision not to award Singh the ticket for the Lok Sabha polls, instead selecting his son Karan Bhushan Sharan Singh.