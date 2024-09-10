60 more govt hospitals to get organ transplant facilities to reduce wait period in Delhi

NEW DELHI: To enhance organ transplant services, National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) and Union Health Ministry have planned to start transplant centres at 60 more government hospitals.

In a conference organised at AIIMS, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul informed that a plan is underway to start the facility of kidney transplant in 60 government hospitals and liver transplantation in 25 institutions.

Paul expressed disappointment on the fact that organ transplantation surgery is not being done in most of the medical colleges.

“Even 40-50 years old hospitals in Delhi are not offering transplantation surgeries which (transplant) is mostly government offered in private facilities. We need more facilities, specialized departments and trained surgeons,” he said.

At present, out of 612 hospitals registered for kidney transplants in the country, 535 are private and 77 are government. Of them, only 35 government facilities actively carry the transplant, officials said.