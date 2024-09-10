AAP accuses BJP of plotting to topple government and impose President's rule in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader and minister Atishi on Tuesday accused the BJP of conspiring to topple the Kejriwal government through "back door" by imposition of the President's rule in Delhi.

The accusation comes a day after the President's secretariat forwarded the assertions of opposition BJP that Delhi was facing a constitutional crisis to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for "proper attention".

Talking to PTI, Atishi said that if the Kejriwal government is toppled, the Delhiites will give a befitting reply by giving zero seats to the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will win all the 70 seats.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Monday said that the memorandum, which was submitted to President Droupadi Murmu by the BJP MLAs on Friday seeking the dismissal of the AAP government for alleged violation of the Constitution, has been forwarded to the MHA.

Gupta alleged that "paralysis of governance" in Delhi was caused by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being in jail for more than four months on serious corruption charges in the excise policy case.

Atishi said the BJP's only job is to topple the elected governments in the country through its "Operation Lotus" as happened in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Manipur. "They also tried Operation Lotus in Delhi to topple the government by poaching the AAP MLAs, but they failed.

Now, they are conspiring to impose the President's Rule through the back door to topple the popular government of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi," she alleged.