ABVP releases list of probable candidates for DUSU elections

NEW DELHI: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Monday released a list of nine probable candidates for September 27 DUSU polls.

The list includes Rishabh Chaudhary, Rishiraj Singh, Aman Kapasiya, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Aryan Maan, Yash Dabas, Kanishka Chaudhary, Himanshu Nagar, and Mitravinda.

The probable candidates started pre-election campaigning on Monday across various colleges of Delhi University.

During the campaign, the probable candidates will interact with the students, inform them about the accomplishments of outgoing ABVP-led DUSU and will try to understand their ongoing issues via Google forms, an office bearer said.

“Today, we have released a list of probable candidates who are going to colleges, informing about the accomplishments of ABVP-led DUSU, and addressing the issues through different feedback mechanisms. This will provide us with a framework to address the needs of the students. We will soon release a list of the final four candidates,”ABVP Delhi State Secretary, Harsh Attri stated.