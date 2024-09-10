CBI arrests senior DPCC engineer, another in bribery case, seizes Rs 2.39 crore

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two individuals, including a senior environmental engineer, in connection with a corruption case and seized Rs 2.39 crore in cash, an official said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Arif, an engineer working with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and Kishlaya Sharan Singh, the son of an alleged middleman. The cash was recovered from Arif’s premises during the search operation.

The CBI has launched an investigation following a complaint accusing Arif of “taking bribes” from private companies in “exchange for renewing their DPCC consents.” The agency claimed that the middleman, Bhagwat Sharan Singh, allegedly acted as a consultant, facilitating these illicit payments between the firms and Arif.

According to CBI officials, the middleman would collect bribe money from the companies and deliver it to the DPCC official. Acting on a tip-off, the CBI set a trap and apprehended Arif and Kishlaya while they were caught exchanging a bribe of Rs 91,500.

The CBI has also named Raj Kumar Chugh, the proprietor of Ram Electroplaters, and Gopal Nath Kapooria of MVM in the FIR as part of the ongoing probe into the bribery case.