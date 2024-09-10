Delhi HC urges Amity to consider ex-gratia payment

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked Amity Law School whether it plans to offer an ex-gratia payment to the family of Sushant Rohilla, a law student who died by suicide in 2016 after allegedly being barred from sitting for semester exams due to insufficient attendance.

A bench led by Justice Prathiba Singh emphasised that while the court does not place blame on anyone for the suicide, the institution must take responsibility for its systemic shortcomings.

“Institutions must have broad enough shoulders to bear the responsibility for failures in the system,” remarked the judge, underscoring the need for accountability.

The court questioned the necessity of mandatory attendance in higher education and directed the central government to initiate stakeholder consultations on the matter within two weeks.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Centre were also instructed to issue a circular mandating all educational institutions to establish a grievance redressal committee within the same timeframe, or risk facing consequences.

Rohilla, a third-year law student, died by suicide at his residence in August 2016 after allegedly being prevented from taking his exams. The incident led to widespread outrage and a Supreme Court petition, which was transferred to the high court in 2017.

The School’s counsel defended the institution, claiming that Rohilla’s note did not implicate the administration. However, the court suggested that offering an ex-gratia payment could provide some closure to the family.

