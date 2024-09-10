Firecrackers banned in Delhi till January 1

NEW DELHI: To reduce air pollution, which peaks during the winter, the AAP-led Delhi government on Monday announced a complete ban on the production, sale, and use of firecrackers until January 1, 2025.

The ban is valid on all types of firecrackers.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the Delhi Police, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and the Revenue Department will ensure strict enforcement of the ban.

Rai said that the ban is necessary to mitigate the seasonal air pollution surge worsened by firecrackers.

“Like the last year, this time also a complete ban is being imposed on the production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers. There will also be a complete ban on online delivery or sale of any kind of firecrackers,” Rai stated.

The air quality in the Capital reaches hazardous levels in the winter due to vehicular pollution, stubble burning, low wind speed and geographical location.

“To control pollution, the government is preparing a winter action plan based on 21 focus points. In the coming days, various campaigns will be run accordingly,” the minister said.

He urged the residents to help the government in reducing the pollution levels. “If every citizen becomes a pollution warrior and takes the lead to save the environment, then we will be able to save people from the danger,” Rai said.