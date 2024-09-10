Man killed, daughter critical after MCD truck hits bike in Delhi

Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old man died, while his 18-year-old daughter is battling with life at a hospital after they were allegedly hit by a speeding MCD truck in southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur area on Monday, a police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Kuldeep, a resident of Pul Prahladpur. According to police, the incident was reported at 1:06 pm, when a call to the police indicated that a motorcycle had been hit by an MCD truck near the Shiv Mandir Red Light on MB Road.

“Police swiftly responded and upon arrival, it was discovered that Kuldeep and his daughter, Anshika, had been rushed to AIIMS Hospital for emergency care,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo.

The DCP further said that by 3:36 pm, a call from AIIMS Trauma Centre confirmed that Kuldeep had succumbed to his injuries, while Anshika remained under intensive treatment.

“A crime team has inspected the accident site. Both the truck and the motorcycle involved in the collision have been taken into police custody. The truck driver, however, fled the scene and is yet to be nabbed,” said the DCP.

The officer said that a case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered and a manhunt has been initiated to nab the truck driver.

