MCD finds 148 mosquito breeding locations in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a bid to arrest the spread of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday launched a special drive targeting mosquito breeding at construction sites.

Of the 290 sites inspected across the city’s 12 zones, with mosquito breeding was detected at 148 sites.

MCD officials said that immediate action was taken and the mosquito breeding grounds were destroyed on-site. Additionally, 83 legal notices were issued, and 60 prosecutions were initiated against the site owners and builders responsible for failing to prevent water stagnation.

Construction sites are known to be hotspots for mosquito breeding due to water stagnation, which creates ideal conditions for Aedes and Anopheles mosquitoes, the primary carriers of vector-borne diseases.

However, officials highlighted that breeding can be effectively prevented through basic measures, such as ensuring proper drainage or treating stagnant water with diesel or kerosene oil.

MCD officials have stressed the need for cooperation from construction site owners to implement preventive measures and ensure public safety.