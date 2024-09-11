AAP, BJP spar over PWD notice on demolition of Madrasi Camp slum

NEW DELHI: The ruling AAP and opposition BJP on Tuesday indulged in a blame game over PWD issuing notices to the residents of southeast Delhi’s Madrasi Camp slum cluster for carrying out demolition to make way for the construction of a flyover.

PWD Minister Atishi directed the department against carrying out any demolition in the slum cluster and threatened to take action if it was done.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia visited the Madrasi Camp and said the party “will fight strongly against dictatorship to save people’s houses”.

“Injustice against slum dwellers will not be tolerated in ‘Bulldozer Raj’. Thousands of people living in the slums of Madrasi Camp in Delhi are an integral part of Delhi.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the PWD, which comes under the Delhi government, has issued notices to vacate Madrasi Basti, and DUSIB has not done anything in court or outside it for their rehabilitation.