Basking in the glory of Shankar Mahadevan

Popular music composer, singer and doting dad to two musical talents, Shankar Mahadevan was recently conferred with a third doctorate by a technical university, for his contribution to music. TMS couldn’t miss a chance to speak with him.

Excerpts from our chat:

First the Grammy Award, and now the third doctorate. What do three doctorate degrees mean to you?

I feel privileged and humbled. But it’s not just about the accolade, rather it’s the kind of people along with whom I am receiving the doctorate. When you look at their work, you realise how great an achievement this is. I shared the stage with Gulzar, Shabana Azmi, and Leander Paes among many others, making this a special one.

How do you keep yourself so grounded?

Accolades and success shouldn’t get to your head. It shouldn’t be something that triggers your ego. Treat the awards and accolades as things that help you work better. After you celebrate it, you need to come back to reality and tell yourself to buckle up and start working again. These are milestones that would help you focus and work better.

From being an engineer to a composer-singer, how has the journey been?

Never in my dream, with my academic marks, I would have imagined receiving three doctorates (laughs). I have been a musician from a young age. Of course, education helps you deal with things in a more sophisticated manner, and it brings a kind of awareness in your life. Musically, I have been very lucky to have worked with all the greats of this country, from all over the world, and to have composed and sung for almost all actors, directors and producers.