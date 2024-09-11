Delhi High Court halts eviction at Barapullah flyover

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed authorities to halt any immediate action against the residents of Madrasi Camp, located near the Old Barapullah Bridge, who are facing eviction to pave the way for a new flyover construction.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notices to the Delhi government, Public Works Department (PWD), and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in response to a plea by the JJ cluster residents of Madrasi Camp in Jangpura challenging the eviction notice.

The court said that the key issue is whether the colony obstructs the water flow, stating that if the settlement is causing such a disruption, it will have to be removed.

“If it is impeding the water flow, surely it has to go. The city is getting flooded unnecessarily,” the bench remarked, highlighting the public concern over flooding caused by blocked drains. “We can’t allow the city to be flooded again and again. If the drain has to be cleared, it has to be cleared,” the court added.

However, the judges assured the residents they would have recourse. “But we will ensure you are shifted to an alternate land. We will ask the authorities to rehabilitate you. We will give you a right to rehabilitation,” the bench stated.

The court has requested status reports from the concerned authorities within 10 days to determine whether the settlement hinders water flow. Advocate Prabhsahay Kaur, representing the DDA, argued that the colony is situated along the Barapullah drain and obstructs water flow. She deferred to the PWD to provide more detailed information to the court.

Given that the authorities planned to act against the residents on September 12, the court instructed the DDA and PWD’s legal representatives to ensure no immediate steps are taken.

The PWD posted eviction notices in the area last week, giving residents five weeks to vacate their homes. The residents, who have lived in the area for over five decades, resist the move unless provided with an alternative relocation site.