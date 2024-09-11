Delhi L-G Saxena asks CS to expedite recruitment process

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has directed the chief secretary to form a committee of all stakeholder departments to expedite recruitments, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

The LG expressed satisfaction over the status and pace of the roll out of the new laws in the meeting that was held on Monday.

On the decision in the last meeting with regards to expeditious procurement of mobile forensic vans by Delhi Police and FSL, it was informed that 15 vans had already started working, another 15 were expected to be in place by the end of September and for another six vans, tenders had been floated by FSL on August 31.

Directorate of Prosecution, which had been facing space crunch, had flagged the issue in the last meeting and the LG had issued directions to make space available for them at the earliest, the official said.

It was informed that 13,000 sq ft of space was being made available to the Directorate at DMRC Building at Shastri Park. The National Informatics Centre has submitted a purchase intent of Rs 40 lakh for resolving technical glitches and availability of ample online storage space so that draft charge sheets prepared by Delhi Police can be sent through online mode only.