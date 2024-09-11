Delhi's transport dept offers 50 per cent rebate on pending challans

NEW DELHI: Aiming to reduce the burden of unpaid challans, the transport department has planned to slash traffic violation fines by 50 per cent for those who settle the penalty on the spot.

Officials said the move has been proposed to the city government for approval. “We have clubbed 25 kinds of traffic violations which can be settled in half of their original penalty amount if violators pay the fine on the spot,” a senior transport department official said.

The proposal has been put up before transport minister Kailash Gahlot. However, it is yet to be discussed.

According to officials, the move has the potential to reduce the burden of fines and also aid the people in settling their fines on time. “It has been observed that after a challan is issued, people do not pay it for a long time or are unable to do so because of their busy schedule.

Apart from this, they also have to face trouble in paying the challan. The on-the-spot discount will encourage them to settle the penalty and avoid future troubles. Meanwhile, for the department, it will also not add to the backlog of unpaid challans,” the senior official added.