Students’ bodies in Delhi Uni promise metro concession pass, more hostels, safety

What are the core issues for your organisation this election?
Our core issues include metro concession pass, hostel for all, one course one fee, opposing fee hikes, free Wi-Fi on campus, and 24/7 library access.
Will there be challenges in conducting the election this year?
Yes, ensuring a free and fair election amidst political interference is a challenge. Mobilising students and increasing voter turnout will also be critical.
What major change do you wish to see in the University?
I want a uniform fee structure across all courses to ensure affordability, along with increased hostel accommodation and 24/7 access to academic resources.
What is your message to student voters?
Vote for NSUI to secure your rights and ensure accessible and affordable education to all. We are committed to improving campus life and fighting for your needs.
What are the core issues for your organisation this election?
Our key issues include improving campus safety, especially for women and gender minorities, and opposing the compulsory attendance policy for SEC and VAC classes which limits students’ participation in extracurricular activities.
Will there be challenges in conducting the election this year?
Yes, money and muscle politics from groups like ABVP and NSUI create a hostile environment, making it unsafe for many students.
What major change do you wish to see in the University?
We aim to provide affordable, quality accommodation for students.
What is your message to student voters?
Choose who consistently advocate for your needs throughout the year, not just during elections. Reject money and muscle politics.
What are the core issues for your organisation this election?
AISA is focused on addressing sexual violence on campus by advocating for ICCs in all colleges and mobilising students against rape culture.
Will there be challenges in conducting the election this year?
Yes, the presence of money, muscle politics, RSS influence in administration, and impunity from the Delhi Police pose significant challenges.
What major change do you wish to see in the University?
We want to make Delhi University more accessible to marginalized groups and reduce the economic, social, and mental costs of education.
What is your message to student voters?
Vote for an alternative for a more democratic and inclusive campus.
What are the core issues for your organisation this election?
ABVP will address issues such as infrastructural development, syllabus reforms, a uniform fee structure, and women’s safety.
Will there be challenges in conducting the election this year?
Yes, last year’s pandemic-related difficulties have left us with the challenge of increasing student participation this year.
What major change do you wish to see in the University?
We need new infrastructure, including classrooms, hostels, and reading halls, to meet the current needs of DU students.
What is your message to student voters?
Voting is crucial for democratic participation. We appeal to every student of the university to exercise their right to vote and engage in the electoral process, especially first-time voters or freshers. We will stand with them in all there demands.