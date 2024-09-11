Students’ bodies in Delhi Uni promise metro concession pass, more hostels, safety

What are the core issues for your organisation this election?

Our core issues include metro concession pass, hostel for all, one course one fee, opposing fee hikes, free Wi-Fi on campus, and 24/7 library access.

Will there be challenges in conducting the election this year?

Yes, ensuring a free and fair election amidst political interference is a challenge. Mobilising students and increasing voter turnout will also be critical.

What major change do you wish to see in the University?

I want a uniform fee structure across all courses to ensure affordability, along with increased hostel accommodation and 24/7 access to academic resources.

What is your message to student voters?

Vote for NSUI to secure your rights and ensure accessible and affordable education to all. We are committed to improving campus life and fighting for your needs.