NEW DELHI: Tremors rippled across Delhi-NCR and the neighbouring region on Wednesday after an earthquake of magnitude 5. 8 struck Pakistan at 12:58 pm, the National Center for Seismology said.

"Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit Pakistan at about 12:58 PM," said National Center for Seismology in a post on X.

It said the epicentre for the quake was 415 kilometres west of Amritsar in Punjab. No reports of loss of lives or property have emerged as of now.

More details are awaited.