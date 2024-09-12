'Bio-decomposer will be sprayed free of cost to stop stubble burning': Delhi environment minister

NEW DELHI: Aiming to curb pollution during the upcoming winter months, the Delhi government has decided to spray bio-decomposers free of cost to decompose stubble in farmlands.

The government said that by spraying bio-decomposer, farmers will not have to burn stubble, which will prevent air pollution and will also increase fertility of fields.

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai, following a high-level meeting with officials and experts, announced that so far 841 farmers have already signed up for the initiative aimed at curbing pollution and promoting sustainable farming practices in both Basmati and non-Basmati paddy fields within the capital.

Giving more details about the meeting, Rai said, “In order to solve the problem of pollution occurring in the winter season inside Delhi, the Kejriwal government is constantly moving towards making its Winter Action Plan by meeting with different departments."

The Delhi Development Minister continued, “All the departments have been assigned different responsibilities on 21 focus points regarding the Winter Action Plan, under which the Environment Department will prepare a joint action plan for it. Stubble burning, included in this year’s 21 focus points, also plays an important role in increasing the problem of pollution in the winter season.”

He said that this year the government will spray bio-decomposer free of cost in more than 5,000 acres of land to decompose the stubble. Right now the farmers are being asked to fill the form.