Delhi man stabs brother's wife to death, later jumps in front of train

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man was found seriously injured on railway tracks on Thursday after he stabbed his brother’s wife the day before.

The police suspect that the accused, identified as Shivam Yadav, probably attempted to kill himself by jumping in front of a moving train. According to police sources, Shivam’s condition is critical and is currently receiving treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said the PCR received the call at Kapashera police station at 10.38 pm on Wednesday regarding the murder of a lady by her brother-in-law.

The police subsequently reached the spot at Street No 11 in the Kapashera area where they found a woman, identified as Rita Yadav, dead at her residence with stab wounds. The accused, Shivam, went absconding.

A forensic team was called at the place to inspect the scene of the crime after which the police registered a case and began probing the matter. During the investigation, the cops got to know that the accused and the victim had an illicit relationship.

"On Wednesday, a quarrel took place between them and in anger, the accused Shivam stabbed Rita with a knife," the DCP said.

Rita was working at a private company as a receptionist while her husband Ambuj Yadav worked at Flipkart in Bamdoli, Dwarka. His brother Shivam was also working at the same place.

Multiple teams were formed to trace the accused and raids were conducted at all possible hideouts throughout the night but the he was nowhere to be found.

On Thursday, at 8:30 am, the police received information from Delhi Cantt Railway police station about a man being found in injured condition on a railway track near Bijwasan Railway Station and subsequently being admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. The southwest district police immediately reached the hospital and identified the injured man as Shivam Yadav.

"He probably attempted to kill himself and was hit by a moving train. However, things would be clear once he regains consciousness," the DCP told The New Indian Express.