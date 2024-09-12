Delhi’s pride: Two conferred with highest award in nursing by President Murmu

NEW DELHI: Two nurses from Delhi shined at the national podium for their service as President Droupadi Murmu conferred them with the highest award for nursing profession, Florence Nightingale award 2024, on Friday.

The two nurses - Major General Ignatius Delos Flora and Prem Rose Suri - were among the 15 nurses who were honoured with the prestigious award.

Flora is presently serving as Additional Director General, Military Nursing Services, at Army Hospital Research and Referral. Citing her career journey, the Indian Nursing Council (INC) said, “In her tenure of 39 years in MNS, she has worked as clinical nurse, educator and administrator.

Her vibrant work ethics, professionalism, commitment to excellence and leadership skills have enabled her to maintain high quality of military nursing standards. She is an asset in crisis management that is characterized by quick decisions, and strategic planning. She relentlessly reviewed the policies for improvement in nursing practices, education and research”