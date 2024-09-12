Excise policy scam: AAP leader Durgesh Pathak gets bail, Kejriwal’s custody extended

NEW DELHI: In a reprieve to AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, a Delhi court on Wednesday granted him bail in a corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court, however, extended to September 25 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also an accused in the case.

All the accused in custody, including Kejriwal, appeared before the court via video conferencing from Tihar Jail, except Vinod Chauhan, who was physically present.

Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court had issued summonses and production warrants for the accused, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a supplementary charge sheet in the case.

The supplementary charge sheet named Arvind Kejriwal, Durgesh Pathak, Amit Arora, Sharath Chandra Reddy, Ashish Mathur and Vinod Chauhan as accused. The court acknowledged this new charge sheet on September 3.

Previously, the CBI had obtained the necessary prosecution approvals for Kejriwal and Pathak, an MLA.

The CBI claimed that funds from the ‘South Group’ were utilised for AAP’s election campaign in Goa, alleging that Kejriwal promised Rs 90 lakh to each candidate across the 40 constituencies in the state.