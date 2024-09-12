FORDA threatens nationwide strike if action taken against West Bengal junior doctors

NEW DELHI: Expressing solidarity with the junior doctors in West Bengal, who have defied a Supreme Court directive to return to work amid the state government’s claims of a healthcare crisis, resident doctors in the national capital are contemplating a renewed strike.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has warned of escalated protests if any coercive action is taken to end their Bengal counterparts’ peaceful demonstration.

“The movement for justice for Abhaya continues to be undermined by the very institutions meant to protect the rights and safety of our society,” FORDA said in a letter.

“We had hoped for a swift and fair resolution to this horrific crime, but instead, the proceedings have taken a disappointing turn. It is not only the court’s inaction but also the appalling defense put up by representatives of the West Bengal government, led by Kapil Sibal, that shocked us,” the letter further read.

“We understand the anger, frustration and the deep sense of betrayal that has driven this protest. We will not allow it to be silenced,” the letter said, adding that FORDA shall consider intensifying its protest after discussion with all stakeholder RDAs.

FORDA president Dr Aviral Mathur said if the Bengal government initiates punitive action against the protesting junior doctors, “we will resume the nationwide strike.”