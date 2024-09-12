Man kidnaps three-year-old from home, sexually assaults her in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A three-year-old girl child sleeping outside her house on a cot was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a man in the Begampur area of Delhi’s Rohini, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, a 25-year-old man, has been arrested by the police.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) GS Sidhu, the police got a PCR call regarding the rape of a girl child aged about three years under the Begumpur police station limits.

The local police immediately reached the spot in Jain Nagar in Begampur, where they met the mother of the child.

“The mother stated that her daughter was sleeping on a cot in the street in front of her house. After some time, she noticed that her daughter was missing and started searching for her,” the DCP said.

The woman later found her daughter in the bushes in the vicinity of her house. The accused man was found with the child, but up on seeing the mother, he fled the spot.

The woman then took her daughter inside the house, where she narrated the incident to others and also informed the police.

Based on the mother’s statement, the police registered a case of rape under Section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. They also arrested the accused man.