MCD captures stray cattle in Delhi's Keshavpuram zone

NEW DELHI: In an effort to tackle the issue of stray cattle and illegal dairies across the city, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a special drive in the Keshavpuram zone, leading to the impounding of 18 stray cattle on Wednesday.

The operation, carried out by the Veterinary Services Department with the assistance of local police, is part of MCD’s larger plan to reduce the problem of stray cattle within its jurisdiction.

The MCD has been actively conducting raids and impounding stray cattle in different parts of the city to address the ongoing issue. The corporation’s veterinary department is also focusing on taking action against illegal dairies that contribute to the stray cattle problem.

An MCD spokesperson emphasised that the civic body is committed to addressing the menace of stray cattle and illegal dairies in urban zones. “This is just one step in a series of measures. More stringent action will be taken in the coming days,” the spokesperson added.

According to MCD data, 9,984 head of cattle have been impounded this year between January and July.