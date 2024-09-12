Punjabi Bagh to Netaji Subhash Metro Station high-risk corridor for pedestrians in Delhi: Report

NEW DELHI: The stretch from Punjabi Bagh junction to Netaji Subhash Place Metro Station interchange has emerged a high-risk corridor that recorded five pedestrian deaths per kilometre and 13 crashes involving pedestrians, according to an analysis by the Delhi transport department.

It was followed by Punjabi Bagh to Peeragarhi Chowk that saw four pedestrian deaths per kilometre and recorded 16 crashes involving them.

Recently released by the Delhi government, the '2022 Delhi Road Crash Fatalities Report' also said 50 per cent of the road crash victims in 2022 were pedestrians, while 45 per cent of the victims were two or three-wheeler drivers and passengers.

The stretch from Punjabi Bagh junction to Netaji Subhash Place Metro Station, Ghazipur Road, and Deshbandhu Gupta Road also emerged as high-risk corridors in the analysis, recording two or more pedestrian deaths per kilometre.

The other high-risk corridors for pedestrians were Ghazipur Road, Mukarba Chowk to Budhpur, Khajoori Khas to Loni Roundabout, Deshbandhu Gupta Road and Tikri Border to Peeragarhi Chowk.

Signature Bridge, the stretch from Gokulpuri Metro Station to Wazirabad-Ghaziabad border, and Mukarba Chowk to Signature Bridge entry point, were found to be among the high-risk corridors that recorded two or more motorcycle-related fatalities per kilometre.

Mukarba Chowk, Kashmere Gate Metro Station, the intersection at GT-Libaspur Road, Punjabi Bagh intersection, Ring Road Hanuman Setu continue to be high-risk locations, the report stated.

They were identified as high risk locations by the transport department in 2019 and 2021.

Mukarba Chowk recorded 22 fatal crashes in 2022.

The other high-risk locations are Dhansa Bus Stand, Peeragarhi Chowk, Britannia Chowk, the intersection at Outer Ring Road-Wazirabad Road, Exit from Signature Bridge to Outer Ring Road, Madhuban Chowk, Mukundpur Chowk, Wazirpur Industrial Area, Azadpur Mandi and Ghazipur Mandi, the report said.