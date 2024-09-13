Delhi govt-run hospital turns away women in labour

NEW DELHI: Delhi government-run Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka has issued notices to two of its post-graduate students for en masse referral of women patients to another hospital who came there in emergency labour.

The move came after a complaint raised by Dada Dev Hospital where these patients were referred, leading to an “embarrassing situation” for Indira Gandhi Hospital.

However, the trainees said the decision was made since the hospital lacked emergency labour room and blood bank to deal with such patients.

“It has come to the notice of the undersigned that on 07.09.2024 at around 3:30 PM, about six patients were referred to Dada Dev Hospital en mass. Administration of Dada Dev Hospital has taken strong exception of the said incidence and raised complaints on several levels leading to embarrassing situation for the Hospital as well as the Department," the hospital’s notice to the trainees read.

Upon enquiry from the Specialist on call, she submitted that she was not informed about the said referrals. You are hereby directed to submit in writing for doing so and why no disciplinary proceeding should be initiated against you,” the notice further read.

Responding to it, the trainees said the referrals were made as no senior resident doctor was on duty and in accordance with the precedence set by the parent department (Obstetrics & Gynaecology).

“It has been verbally communicated and established as a SOP within the department for the past few months that patients in low-risk early labor should be referred to Dada Dev Hospital after 1:00 PM on Saturdays due to the non-availability of emergency OT services.

After careful consultation with the patients and their relatives, referrals were made in compliance with these verbal instructions to ensure that the patients receive timely care as per the established practice,” the response from the trainees read.

A resident doctor working at the hospital said the administration is making the trainees scapegoats to hide the lack of essential facilities. Despite attempts, no response was received from the hospital.